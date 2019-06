Scoop: Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez Headline Guest Lineup for the Week of 6/10 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 10-14.

Monday, June 10 - The hosts interview "Jett" star CARLA GUGINO, and BILLY PORTER talks about the series "Pose." Plus, NOTD performs their hit single "So Close" featuring GEORGIA KU.

Tuesday, June 11 - SAMUEL L. JACKSON speaks about the film "Shaft," and MMA fighter JUAN ARCHULETA stops by. In addition, 11-year-old twins KAITLYN and SARAH QUINN demonstrate their cup stacking skills.

Wednesday, June 12 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "The Dead Don't Die" star SELENA GOMEZ, and TESSA THOMPSON previews the film "Men in Black: International." Plus, with Father's Day right around the corner, tech expert LANCE ULANOFF shares top apps for dads.

Thursday, June 13 - Ryan is joined by multi-platinum powerhouse trio JONAS BROTHERS-KEVIN, JOE and NICK-as guest co-hosts this morning. They chat with "Men in Black: International" star CHRIS HEMSWORTH.

Friday, June 14 - ROBIN GIVENS closes out the week as Ryan's co-host. BILL PULLMAN discusses the series "The Sinner," and Ryan and Robin meet KATE GILMAN WILLIAMS, the 9-year- old author of "Let's Go on Safari." Also, the next contestant in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" creates their signature dish on the grill.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced byMichael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).