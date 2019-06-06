Scoop: Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez Headline Guest Lineup for the Week of 6/10 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 10-14.

Monday, June 10 - The hosts interview "Jett" star CARLA GUGINO, and BILLY PORTER talks about the series "Pose." Plus, NOTD performs their hit single "So Close" featuring GEORGIA KU.

Tuesday, June 11 - SAMUEL L. JACKSON speaks about the film "Shaft," and MMA fighter JUAN ARCHULETA stops by. In addition, 11-year-old twins KAITLYN and SARAH QUINN demonstrate their cup stacking skills.

Wednesday, June 12 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "The Dead Don't Die" star SELENA GOMEZ, and TESSA THOMPSON previews the film "Men in Black: International." Plus, with Father's Day right around the corner, tech expert LANCE ULANOFF shares top apps for dads.

Thursday, June 13 - Ryan is joined by multi-platinum powerhouse trio JONAS BROTHERS-KEVIN, JOE and NICK-as guest co-hosts this morning. They chat with "Men in Black: International" star CHRIS HEMSWORTH.

Friday, June 14 - ROBIN GIVENS closes out the week as Ryan's co-host. BILL PULLMAN discusses the series "The Sinner," and Ryan and Robin meet KATE GILMAN WILLIAMS, the 9-year- old author of "Let's Go on Safari." Also, the next contestant in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" creates their signature dish on the grill.





