Scoop: Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez Headline Guest Lineup for the Week of 6/10 on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Nationally-syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 10-14. Monday, June 10 - The hosts interview "Jett" star CARLA GUGINO, and BILLY PORTER talks about the series "Pose." Plus, NOTD performs their hit single "So Close" featuring GEORGIA KU. Tuesday, June 11 - SAMUEL L. JACKSON speaks about the film "Shaft," and MMA fighter JUAN ARCHULETA stops by. In addition, 11-year-old twins KAITLYN and SARAH QUINN demonstrate their cup stacking skills. Wednesday, June 12 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with "The Dead Don't Die" star SELENA GOMEZ, and TESSA THOMPSON previews the film "Men in Black: International." Plus, with Father's Day right around the corner, tech expert LANCE ULANOFF shares top apps for dads. Thursday, June 13 - Ryan is joined by multi-platinum powerhouse trio JONAS BROTHERS-KEVIN, JOE and NICK-as guest co-hosts this morning. They chat with "Men in Black: International" star CHRIS HEMSWORTH. Friday, June 14 - ROBIN GIVENS closes out the week as Ryan's co-host. BILL PULLMAN discusses the series "The Sinner," and Ryan and Robin meet KATE GILMAN WILLIAMS, the 9-year- old author of "Let's Go on Safari." Also, the next contestant in "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off" creates their signature dish on the grill. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by
Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web ( KellyandRyan.com ), Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
