Scoop: DATELINE NBC To Air Deep In The Woods - Friday, July 19, 2019

A young Army medic based at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina goes missing. Police have a suspect but can't solve the case, until an unorthodox private investigator steps in to help. Andrea Canning reports.



A Gathering Storm Airs July 20 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT



In the midst of a storm, a Florida man is holed up in a hotel room seeking shelter and hiding from his past. Josh Mankiewicz reports.





Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the last two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms. This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





