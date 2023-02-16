Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Sunday, February 19, 2023
THE MASKED SINGER airing Sunday, Feb 19 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
TV's favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the "Champion of the Masked Singer" style competition.
Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there is a new twist entering the competition this season: for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer FROM looming elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep it On" Bell.
Who will be REVEALED and who will reign supreme? Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Three celebrities will perform in the "Season 9 Premiere" Season Nine episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Sunday, Feb 19 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
