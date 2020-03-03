Scoop: Coming Up on the Two-Night Season Finale of THE BACHELOR, 3/9 & 3/10





"The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 1" - Peter's romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of a two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Down to the final two women, it is time for Peter to decide which one he wants to marry. Will his future be with Hannah Ann or Madison? He is hoping his family will bring some clarity to the search for his soulmate. But when Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined. Peter's family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea from Peter's mother, Barb. How will this impact the women? And where will that leave Peter?His last dates with Hannah Ann and Madison only leave Peter more confused. Will his dream of finding his happily ever after happen? Or will it turn into his worst nightmare, leaving him broken-hearted in the end?"The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and emotional Peter attempted to make sense of his situation. Can he turn it around? Will he get engaged? Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison will all appear live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. It's all on night two of the two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.No one knows how Peter's journey will end ... not even Peter.The two remaining women are the following:Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TNMadison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, ALHosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.