Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, May 27, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: Gabriel Iglesias & J.R. Smith" - Keegan-Michael Key hosts, as Team Gronk with comedians Bobby Lee and guest Gabriel Iglesias compete against Team Venus with comedian Ian Karmel and guest pro basketball player J.R. Smith, in a variety of outrageous challenges on the series premiere of GAME ON!, Wednesday, May 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The elite athletes go head to head in epic contests, including kicking a field goal at the Colosseum during an L.A. Rams game, a battle of strength against the strongest man in the world and a soccer drill with musicians Mark McGrath, Coolio and Macy Gray.
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Gabriel Iglesias
J.R. Smith
Mark McGrath
Coolio
Macy Gray
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 5/14-5/20
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines on ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, May 16, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Thursday, May 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, May 26, 2020
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Gabriel Iglesias
J.R. Smith
Mark McGrath
Coolio
Macy Gray