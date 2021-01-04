Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, January 12, 2021
The show airs at 9:01 p.m. ET.
Bright finds his personal life in disarray after his sister's shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he has to "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear THE FAMILY apart all over again. To distract himself, Malcolm takes on a new case and must find the killer behind a recent beheading in the city...and the only person he can turn to for help with the case is his father. Meanwhile, Martin returns to Claremont to a surprise new roommate (guest star Michael Chernus) and JT faces discrimination while on the job in the all-new "It's All In The Execution" season premiere episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Jan. 12 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-201) (TV-14 D, L, V) PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear THE FAMILY apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations. PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, January 24, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, January 21, 2021