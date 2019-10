Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, October 31, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Breaking Up is Hard to Do" - Wade suddenly finds himself in a "relationship" he has no interest in when he has trouble turning down a second date. Also, Wade tries to understand when Grace struggles with her social media posts, on a rebroadcast of THE UNICORN, Thursday, Oct. 31 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Nicole Byer guest stars as Meg, Michelle's sister and a veteran dater who gives Wade advice. (Originally broadcast 10/10/19.)THE UNICORN is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment.With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.