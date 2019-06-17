Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, July 6, 2019
"Xin" - Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Audrey Lim treat a woman with autism and a delicate brain condition while navigating the complicated relationship she has with her roommate, who is also on the spectrum. Meanwhile, Lea and Shaun are still figuring out their friendship and roommate status on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JULY 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/28/19)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia Wuellner, Vered Blonstein as Lana Moore, Alex Plank as Javier Maldonado, Emily Kuroda as Sunny Lee, Sheena Chou as Teresa Moon and Vedette Lim as Grace Lee.
"Xin" was written by Brian Shin and directed by David Straiton.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
