Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, September 9, 2020

"The Preemie Monologues" - Harris is forced to confront Darlene about her lifestyle, while Jackie involves herself in other people's problems to avoid confronting her own. Meanwhile, Becky is overwhelmed by the costs of raising a baby, so her family steps in to help on "The Conners," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/08/19)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck and Dan Aykroyd as Buddy."The Preemie Monologues" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Gail Mancuso."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.*COPYRIGHT ©2019 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

