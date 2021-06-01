Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Guest starring is Milo Manheim as Josh.
Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19. Meanwhile, Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh who has been "ghosting" Harris; and when Jackie visits Roseanne's grave, she finds an appalling headstone right NEXT to it and sets out to make it right. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 3/3/21)
"A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake" was written by Emily Wilson and directed by Michael Arden.
After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.
The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.
