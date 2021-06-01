Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Guest starring is Milo Manheim as Josh.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has COVID-19. Meanwhile, Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh who has been "ghosting" Harris; and when Jackie visits Roseanne's grave, she finds an appalling headstone right NEXT to it and sets out to make it right. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 3/3/21)

Guest starring is Milo Manheim as Josh.

"A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake" was written by Emily Wilson and directed by Michael Arden.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee
Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Photo

Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q

SON Will Premiere July 8th on Shudder Photo

SON Will Premiere July 8th on Shudder

Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People Photo

Universal Studios Hollywood is Hiring More Than 2,000 People

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Steve Basilone Photo

Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Steve Basilone


From This Author TV Scoop