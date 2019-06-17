Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, July 2, 2019

"One Flew Over the Conners' Nest" - With Mark and Mary's help, Jackie convinces Dan to build a chicken coop in the backyard so THE FAMILY can eat organic eggs, but from a bird's-eye view, it appears that she may have ulterior motives. Becky meets with Andrea for the first time since the surrogacy mishap, and Darlene is forced to deal with a sleazy customer at her casino job, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JULY 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/27/18)

"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

Guest stars include Sarah Chalke as Andrea and Natalie West as Crystal.

"One Flew Over the Conners' Nest" was written by Ali Liebegott and directed by Fred Savage.





The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.