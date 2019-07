Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, August 19, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"The D & D Vortex" - When the gang finds out Wil Wheaton hosts a celebrity Dungeons and Dragons game involving William Shatner, Joe Manganiello, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Smith, deception and betrayal are the path to make it to THE ONE open seat, on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, August 19 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/21/19.)Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.