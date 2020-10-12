Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Thursday, October 15, 2020

The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

"1119" - A group of entrepreneurs from Belleville, New Jersey, introduce their footwear brand dedicated to reinventing the traditional house slipper into your favorite sneaker. A former "Shark Tank" entrepreneur from San Diego, California, returns to the tank, this time pitching his online mentoring program that helps high school students and their parents navigate the college admissions process. An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, helps you make your bed in a fraction of the time with her bedding product, while a golfer from Pasadena, California, provides a fresh new twist on sports fashion with his apparel line on "Shark Tank," THURSDAY, OCT. 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. MDT/PDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/3/20)In a "Shark Tank" update, investor Rohan Oza joins husband and wife Stephen and Allison Ellesworth from Dallas, Texas, as they present their reinvented mother beverage with Poppi, an all-natural, sparkling probiotic drink made with apple cider vinegar and organic fruits and herbs.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.

