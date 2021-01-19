Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, February 7, 2021

An entrepreneur from Surfside, Florida, tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children. Two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets. Can an entrepreneur from Los Angeles secure the bag as she works to convince the Sharks that her hands-free gadget is worth investing in? Finally, three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot. (TV-PG, L) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/11/20)

In a special "Shark Tank" coronavirus update, the socially distanced Sharks offer advice about how businesses can turn the current economic climate's challenges into a growth opportunity, while some of the Sharks' most innovative companies showcase how they're pivoting to meet customers' needs during the pandemic.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.