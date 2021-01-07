Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, January 9, 2021

An Iraq war veteran from Baltimore, Maryland, tries to work out a deal with the Sharks for her unique fitness system intended to help one train like a hero. A husband and wife from Ossining, New York, share their high-tech headband designed to provide the brain with a boost of energy. A mother-and-son duo from Houston, Texas, try and keep the party going as they introduce their festive party hats, while an entrepreneur from Sonoma, California, tries to sweeten the deal and save the bees as he pitches his wine made from honey. (TV-PG, L) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/13/20)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneur Jenny Goldfarb updates viewers on how her vegan deli meat company, UNREAL Deli, has pivoted to retail with some help from investor Mark Cuban, as well as sharing a very personal story related to COVID-19.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and recurring Shark Daniel Lubetzky.