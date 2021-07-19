Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 6, 2021

An athlete from Houston, Texas, takes his shot at a deal with the Sharks after introducing his portable basketball shooting machine. An entrepreneur from Los Angeles hopes she hasn't bitten off more than she can chew with her no-bake and nutritious snacks.

Two entrepreneurs from Elmore and Chagrin Falls, Ohio, respectively, share how to keep their sneakers clean with their instant cleaner, while a pair of entrepreneurs from Boulder, Colorado, think they have a good idea brewing with their all-in-one beer making device. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 5/7/21)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneurs Rob Neuner and Mike Grice update us on how Boost, their portable oxygen canister company based in Milford, Connecticut, has grown its business while giving back to the community with some help from investor Kevin O'Leary.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez.