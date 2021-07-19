Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 6, 2021

pixeltracker

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez.

Jul. 19, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 6, 2021 An athlete from Houston, Texas, takes his shot at a deal with the Sharks after introducing his portable basketball shooting machine. An entrepreneur from Los Angeles hopes she hasn't bitten off more than she can chew with her no-bake and nutritious snacks.

Two entrepreneurs from Elmore and Chagrin Falls, Ohio, respectively, share how to keep their sneakers clean with their instant cleaner, while a pair of entrepreneurs from Boulder, Colorado, think they have a good idea brewing with their all-in-one beer making device. (TV-PG, L)  (OAD: 5/7/21)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneurs Rob Neuner and Mike Grice update us on how Boost, their portable oxygen canister company based in Milford, Connecticut, has grown its business while giving back to the community with some help from investor Kevin O'Leary.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark Alex Rodriguez.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

From This Author TV Scoop