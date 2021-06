Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Saturday, June 19, 2021

Hosted by Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" features the star of "9-1-1: Lone Star" Rob Lowe playing against actor Terrence Howard. (TV-14) (OAD: 6/6/21)The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team Rob Lowe; playing for The Wounded WARRIOR ProjectRob LoweSheryl Berkoff - wifeJohn Owen Lowe - sonMatthew Lowe - sonCarol Andrade - Lowe's "right-hand"VERSUSTeam Terrence Howard; playing for The Dragon Kim FoundationTerrence HowardMira HowardEvan RossRoss NaessElijah KellyHosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season!The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a CONTEST to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.