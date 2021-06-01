Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Saturday, June 19, 2021

The episode is team Rob Lowe versus team Terrance Howard.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Saturday, June 19, 2021 Hosted by Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" features the star of "9-1-1: Lone Star" Rob Lowe playing against actor Terrence Howard. (TV-14) (OAD: 6/6/21)

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Team Rob Lowe; playing for The Wounded WARRIOR Project

Rob Lowe
Sheryl Berkoff - wife
John Owen Lowe - son
Matthew Lowe - son
Carol Andrade - Lowe's "right-hand"

VERSUS

Team Terrence Howard; playing for The Dragon Kim Foundation

Terrence Howard
Mira Howard
Evan Ross
Ross Naess
Elijah Kelly

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, kicks off its sixth season!

The iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a CONTEST to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.


