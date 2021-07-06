Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 13, 2021

When the power goes out in the neighborhood, Dre's INSTINCT is to go into survival mode and stockpile on essentials, while Bow focuses on helping their neighbors. Meanwhile, Junior desperately searches for a place to charge his phone to get in touch with Olivia on "black-ish." (OAD: 1/26/2020)

The episode "black-out" was written by Robb Chavis and directed by Gail Lerner.

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.