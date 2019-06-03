Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, June 18, 2019

"Mo' Money, Mo' Problems" - After coming to terms with the fact that she must share her work bonus with Greg, Katie encourages him to live a little and the two decide to splurge on an overnight getaway. Meanwhile, Oliver's attempt at a rebellious streak ends in disaster; and after letting Anna-Kat down, Taylor comes to the realization that she needs to step up and be a better big sister, on "American Housewife," TUESDAY, JUNE 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/19/19)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

"Mo' Money, Mo' Problems" was written by Donald Digeo and directed by Anya Adams.

"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.





"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, D parental guideline.