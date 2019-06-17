Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, July 2, 2019
"A Mom's Parade" - The extraordinary musical episode includes four original songs by renowned composer Justin Paul ("The Greatest Showman," "Dear Evan Hansen") and Glenn Slater ("Tangled," "School of Rock-The Musical"), as well as choreography from famed choreographer Ashley Wallen ("The Greatest Showman"). Frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does, Katie decides to go "full Westport" and leaves THE FAMILY to fend for themselves. Katie's plan quickly backfires when the kids seem to be doing just fine, leaving Greg to suffer the brunt of her absence, on "American Housewife," TUESDAY, JULY 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/21/19)
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.
"A Mom's Parade" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz (story) and Kat Likkel & John Hoberg (teleplay), and directed by Paul Murphy.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.
"A Mom's Parade" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz (story) and Kat Likkel & John Hoberg (teleplay), and directed by Paul Murphy.