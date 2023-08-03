Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, August 6, 2023

Charmers Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and Shep Rose return. New to the series and ready to pursue romance are Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas, who aren’t afraid to square off with certain ladies’ looming exes. Rodrigo Reyes joins in on the antics. Watch the video now!