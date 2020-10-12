Scoop: Coming Up on a New episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, October 29, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Boxers (WBC) vs. UFC and Team Sebastian vs. Jenifer Lewis" - Championship boxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities. Then, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco takes on "black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis rounding out a hilarious episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Team WBC - playing for The Andy Vargas FoundationRyan Garcia - Lightweight championEvander Holyfield - former Heavyweight championShawn "Showtime" Porter - former Welterweight championRiddick "Big Daddy" Bowe - former Heavyweight championMauricio Sulaimán - WBC presidentVERSUSTeam UFC - playing for The V FoundationForrest Griffin - former UFC Light Heavyweight championHenry Cejudo - former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight championMichelle Waterson - former UFC Atomweight and Strawweight title challengerHolly Holm - former UFC Bantamweight championStephen Thompson - former UFC Welterweight title challengerTeam Sebastian Maniscalco - comedian, actor and author - playing for Tag You're It! FoundationLana Maniscalco - wifeScott Lutgert - father-in-LawSimone Lutgert - mother-in-LawJessica Dadon - sisterVERSUSTeam Jenifer Lewis - actress on ABC's "black-ish" - playing for The Boris Lawrence Henson FoundationLawrence Lewis - brotherJackie Davis - sisterVertrella Lewis - sisterWilatrel Rice - sister"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

