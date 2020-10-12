Scoop: Coming Up on a New episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, October 29, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"Boxers (WBC) vs. UFC and Team Sebastian vs. Jenifer Lewis" - Championship boxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities. Then, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco takes on "black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis rounding out a hilarious episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner, returns as host for "Celebrity Family Feud's" sixth season. Once again, celebrities, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team WBC - playing for The Andy Vargas Foundation
Ryan Garcia - Lightweight champion
Evander Holyfield - former Heavyweight champion
Shawn "Showtime" Porter - former Welterweight champion
Riddick "Big Daddy" Bowe - former Heavyweight champion
Mauricio Sulaimán - WBC president
VERSUS
Team UFC - playing for The V Foundation
Forrest Griffin - former UFC Light Heavyweight champion
Henry Cejudo - former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight champion
Michelle Waterson - former UFC Atomweight and Strawweight title challenger
Holly Holm - former UFC Bantamweight champion
Stephen Thompson - former UFC Welterweight title challenger
Team Sebastian Maniscalco - comedian, actor and author - playing for Tag You're It! Foundation
Lana Maniscalco - wife
Scott Lutgert - father-in-Law
Simone Lutgert - mother-in-Law
Jessica Dadon - sister
VERSUS
Team Jenifer Lewis - actress on ABC's "black-ish" - playing for The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation
Lawrence Lewis - brother
Jackie Davis - sister
Vertrella Lewis - sister
Wilatrel Rice - sister
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
