Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VIEW on ABC - Monday, January 4, 2021

Scheduled guests for the week of JAN. 4-8 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Jan. 4 - Co-host Meghan McCain returns from maternity leave after welcoming her first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, on Sept. 28; Day of Hot Topics

Tuesday, Jan. 5 - Dr. Sanjay Gupta (author, "Keep Sharp")

Wednesday, Jan. 6 - Ken Jeong (judge, "The Masked Singer")

Thursday, Jan. 7 - Lil Nas X (author, "C is for Country"); Ralph Macchio and William Zabka ("Cobra Kai")

Friday, Jan. 8 - Day of Hot Topics