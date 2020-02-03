Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, February 23, 2020

"Day of Death" - Officer Nolan and the entire team are in a desperate search to rescue Officer Chen after her abduction and must attempt to get Rosalind to help them in their search. Meanwhile, after Officer Lopez discovers Wesley unconscious from a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, she is forced to keep him close by on the midseason return of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu."The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.

Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Julian Acosta as Sgt. Antonio Hernandez, Michael Cassidy as Caleb Wright and Natalia Del Riego as Nora Valdez.

"Day of Death" was written by Brynn Malone and Fredrick Kotto, and directed by David McWhirter.

Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.