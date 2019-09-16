Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
"Dana's Back" - Adam gets a surprise from his past ... Dana returns to William Penn! Meanwhile, Barry and Erica are finally off to college, until they realize they have nowhere on campus to live, on ABC's "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Stephen Guarino as Administrator Dean, Natalie Alyn Lind as Dana, Dan Bakkedhal as Mr. Woodburn, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alex Jennings as Carla, Ricardo Hurtado as Brian McMahon, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Matthew Gold as Gary, Nick Alvarez as Larry, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Zayne Emory as JC Spink and Theo Barnes as Murph.
"Dana's Back" was written by Mike Sikowitz, story by Adam F. Goldberg and Mike Sikowitz, and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
