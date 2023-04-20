Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “Push It” (1021)
Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. (TV-PG, DL)
"The Goldbergs" are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite '80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever!
As this new chapter unfolds, THE GOLDBERGS continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can't handle with each other's support.
