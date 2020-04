Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits" - Dan and Louise take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Meanwhile, Darlene spends the night in jail and hands off parenting duties to Ben. Mark and a friend work on a class experiment that leaves them both with hickeys, and Becky contemplates marrying Emilio on "The Conners," TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck, Stephen Monroe Taylor as Dwight, Noel Fisher as Ed Jr., Carmina Garay as Harper and Jack Guzman as Officer Rodriguez.The teleplay for "CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits" was written by Kimberly Altamirano and directed by Lynda Tarryk."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.