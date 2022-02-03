Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 7, 2022

8:00-10:01 – THE BACHELOR: “2605” (2605)

Feb. 3, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 7, 2022 Week five starts off with a SPLASH when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around. Then, it's time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters - and each other - during THE BACHELOR Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date?

The 15 women who will vie for Clayton's heart are the following:

• Eliza, 25, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany
• Gabby, 30, an ICU nurse from Denver, Colo.
• Genevieve, 26, a bartender from Los Angeles, Calif.
• Hunter, 28, a HUMAN RESOURCES specialist from Charlotte, N.C.
• Jill, 26, an architectural historian from Scituate, R.I.
• Lyndsey W., 28 an industrial sales representative from Houston, Texas
• Mara, 32, an entrepreneur from Collingswood, N.J.
• Marlena, 30, a former Olympian from Virginia Beach, Va.
• Rachel, 25, a flight instructor from Clermont, Fla.
• Sarah, 23, a wealth management advisor from New York City, N.Y.
• Serene, 26, an elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Okla.
• Shanae, 29, a recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio
• Sierra, 26, a recruiting coordinator from Dallas, Texas
• Susie, 28, a wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Va.
• Teddi, 25, a surgical unit nurse from Highland, Calif.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iZlgZ6N0c6s" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>


