Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 20, 2021

Guest starring is Gabriella Pession as Gabriella.

May. 4, 2021  
Ben finally faces the health issues he has been putting off. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara help their neighbor out of a trashy situation, and Carina and Maya reevaluate their relationship. (TV-14, DSV)

Guest starring is Gabriella Pession as Gabriella, Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyther-Obidos as Marcus, Jayne Taina as Marsha, Rochelle Zimmerman as Nurse Lea, Farah Merani as Sonia, Darri Ingolfsson as Matthew, Dhruv Uday Singh as Eric, Anil Kumar as Dr. Kabir, Drew Rausch as Finch, BARRY Brisco as Dr. Sam Reid, Toccarra Cash as Lisa, Noah Gerry as Joey and Hilary Ward as Ben's Mom.

Season three of "Station 19" kicks into high gear with an epic two-hour "Grey's Anatomy" crossover event. After a car crashes into Joe's Bar, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) lead the team of firefighters as they work to rescue their fellow crewmates Ben (Jason George) and Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval), Grey Sloan doctors and interns, and bar patrons before the building comes crumbling down.

The unpredictable lifestyle and life cycle of our team of first responders will significantly affect relationships inside and outside the firehouse. We'll see Andy continue to grapple with her father, former Captain Pruitt, as he fights his own secret battle; and Ben will develop a new emergency response tactic that will combine his skills as a surgeon and firefighter. Meanwhile, Jack (Grey Damon) faces moral challenges that will test his character; Vic (Barrett Doss) continues to seek happiness after losing Ripley and will come to the aid of a good friend who is in desperate need of help; and Travis (Jay Hayden) is forced to confront difficult events from his past. Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) will be tested in ways he never imagined; and Maya (Danielle Savre), always the go-getter, will make sacrifices in her personal life to achieve her career goals. And while Sullivan's feelings for Andy still linger, so does the debilitating pain from his recent leg injury.

The new season will feature more crossover storylines between ABC's flagship series "Grey's Anatomy," with characters seamlessly going back and forth between both shows. Seattle's brightest doctors will collide with Seattle's boldest firefighters in unexpected ways as they work side by side to save lives.


