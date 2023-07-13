Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, July 17, 2023

Four new celebronauts have landed on Mars amidst a micro-meteorite shower!
The meteors have punctured the walls of the hab creating a large number of tiny holes causing the oxygen levels inside the hab to plummet. The 11 celebronauts will need to work together to plug the holes until the hab can be fixed. This mission tests the contestant’s endurance and will earn them another mission patch in the all- new “Leaks in the Hab” episode of STARS ON MARS
airing Monday, July 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.”
Receiving interstellar assignments FROM LEGENDARY
actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control, the celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. STARS ON MARS
will send these famous rookie “celebronauts” where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”
The 12 stars are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.
Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.
Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the STARS ON MARS
format.