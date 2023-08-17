Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, August 21, 2023

Stars on Mars airing Monday, August 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, August 21, 2023 With only 6 celebronauts left, the mission on Mars is almost complete! Base Commanders are no more, and it’s every man for themselves.

The hab has detected a weak distress signal that all crew must investigate immediately. It’s emanating FROM two separate locations, and they will need to split up into two teams to find the source of the distress signals.

This rescue mission will test their knowledge and will earn someone another mission patch. Find out who will be deemed not mission critical in the all-new “Distress Signal” episode of STARS ON MARS airing Monday, August 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” Receiving interstellar assignments FROM LEGENDARY actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control, the celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. STARS ON MARS will send these famous rookie “celebronauts” where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”

The 12 stars are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the STARS ON MARS format.



