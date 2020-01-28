Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
"Singled Out" - In honor of Valentine's Day, Principal Glascott throws a "dating game" based on the show "Singled Out" where Lainey uses the opportunity to figure out her feelings. Meanwhile, Felicia is having body-image issues and Coach Mellor throws a workout camp to help her self-esteem on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB and Haneefah Wood as Wilma.
Guest starring is Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Rachel Crow as Felicia, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alphonso McAuley as Coop and Valerie Azlynn as Julie.
"Singled Out" was written by Vijal Patel and Andrew Secunda, and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Vanessa McCarthy and Tom Hertz are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
