Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Jordin Sparks vs. Clay Aiken and Amber Riley vs. Chris ColferBeloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Three and features all celebrity contestants! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities.Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks, playing for The Forge for Families vs. Singer/Actor/Activist Clay Aiken, playing for the National Inclusion Project and Actress/Singer Amber Riley (Glee, Single Black Female), playing for Black Women Lead vs. Golden Globe-winning Actor and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Chris Colfer, playing for the Make A Wish Foundation.Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "Fox Legends: Gleeful Idols" of NAME THAT TUNE airing Wednesday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX.

The beloved one-hour musical game show Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE returns for Season Three, featuring celebrity battles! Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes.

Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Season Three will feature competitions with Olympians, former WNBA, NBA and NFL athletes, WWE wrestlers, Emmy-nominated actors, Grammy-nominated musicians, Broadway performers, former AMERICAN IDOL and Glee stars, as well as former Housewives, talk show hosts, comedians and more.

Each one-hour episode of Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two celebrity players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round.

The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize for their charities.

Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series' showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

Watch a video clip here: