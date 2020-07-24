Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
The Episode Airs at 10:00PM EDT
"Stolen" - After Enoch's sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they'll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Guest starring is Enver Gjokaj, Dichen Lachman, Thomas E. Sullivan, James Paxton, Dianne Doan, Tipper Newton and Byron Mann. "Stolen" teleplay is by George Kitson & Mark Leitner, with story by Mark Linehan Bruner and directed by Garry A. Brown.
Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, July 25, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, August 9, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 9, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T on ABC - Thursday, August 6, 2020