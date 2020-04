Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Couples Therapy" - When Adam buys a boat without asking Andi, they wind up in couple's therapy to settle the disagreement, on MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, April 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Merrin Dungey guest stars as Dr. Felicia, Adam and Andi's therapist.MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.