Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 19, 2023

FARMER WANTS A WIFE airing Wednesday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 19, 2023 In week seven, host Jennifer Nettles brings the four farmers and their remaining ladies together for a barn dance in Tallahassee, FL., where at the end of it, each farmer chooses a woman to go on a solo date with. The STAKES get higher as the clock continues to tick and the guys and gals decide who's making serious connections with whom. One farmer is still dealing with the surprising departure last week of a woman on his farm, and another's remaining ladies question the motives their farmer had in sending someone home in the all-new "Barn Dance Romance" episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE airing Wednesday, April 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. In a trend that's been sweeping America, there's been a migration FROM city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. Hosted by SUPERSTAR entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, this upcoming series follows four hard-working farmers-Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton-in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. The pursuit of genuine love never looked like this as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm. FROM there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, FROM tending to the land, feeding cattle and baling hay, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. For the ladies, the reality of this way of living may beg the question: how far are you willing to go for love? Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one.

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin (The Real Dirty Dancing, Name That Tune), Chris Culvenor (The Mole, The Real Dirty Dancing, Name That Tune), Eden Gaha (MasterChef, The Real Love Boat) and David Tibballs (The Mole, Finding Magic Mike) serve as executive producers. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.

Watch a video clip here:



