Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, November 13, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
This Week, Keith Morrison Goes Inside International Manhunt For Suspect On FBI's Most Wanted List
All-New Dateline's "10 Minutes to Sunset" Airs Friday, November 13 at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT
THE STORY: When pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher is found dead, police uncover a complex plot as the suspect leads investigators on an international manhunt and is placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List. Friday's two-hour Dateline features the lead detective speaking out for the first time, as well as never-before-seen police interrogation footage.
REPORTED BY: Keith Morrison
INTERVIEWS WITH: Detective Eric Barnes, Kendra's brother Neil Hatcher, Teresa Contreras and more.
WHERE: Dallas, Texas
Detective Eric Barnes speaks with "Dateline" on Friday.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 29th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. Additionally, Dateline closed out 2019-2020 broadcast season as the #1 Friday newsmagazine across the board. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer.
