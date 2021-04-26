Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, May 11, 2021
“Bitter Roots” was written by Elwood Reid and Dominique Holmes, and directed by Alonso Alvarez.
When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his NEXT move. Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, Gil and Rosie find themselves in a whole mess of trouble on the ranch, forced to face off against the worst of the Kleinsasser bunch. But this team is tough and even the strongest family trees can fall.
Guest starring is Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser and Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser.
"Bitter Roots" was written by Elwood Reid and Dominique Holmes, and directed by Alonso Alvarez.
From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Guest starring is Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Ryan Dorsey as Rand Kleinsasser, Britt Robertson as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, Michelle Forbes as Margaret Kleinsasser and Kyle Schmid as John Wayne Kleinsasser.
"Bitter Roots" was written by Elwood Reid and Dominique Holmes, and directed by Alonso Alvarez.
From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.