Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 13, 2023

BEAT SHAZAM TUESDAY, JUNE 13, ON FOX
Teams of fathers battle to take home the million-dollar prize in the all-new “Father’s Day Face Off!” episode of BEAT SHAZAM
airing Tuesday, June 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its five previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.
In Season Six, BEAT SHAZAM
will include a special “Battle of the Ages” episode, a special Father’s Day episode, as well as special episodes featuring teams of mothers, TEACHERS
and siblings.
Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O'Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.
Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.