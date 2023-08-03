Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, August 8, 2023

GUESS THE HIT SONG, WIN THE BIG MONEYON BEAT SHAZAMTUESDAY, AUGUST 8, ON FOX

Guest-hosted by Nick Cannon, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. Teams of fathers battle to take home the million-dollar prize in the “Father’s Day Face Off!” episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, August 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Guest-hosted by comedian, actor and producer Nick Cannon, who is joined by TV personality, singer and actress Kelly Osbourne as guest deejay, BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its five previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.

In Season Six, BEAT SHAZAM will include a special “Battle of the Ages” episode, a special Father’s Day episode, as well as special episodes featuring teams of mothers, TEACHERS and siblings.

Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, BARRY Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here:



