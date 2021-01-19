Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Katie and Tami (Holly Robinson Peete) make fast friends with J.D. (Jake Choi), a luxury hotel manager whose promise of access to complimentary hotel rooms around the world sounds incredibly enticing. However, Katie's travel fantasy comes to a screeching halt when she learns J.D. is an aspiring first-time father who's COUNTING ON her for parenting guidance.

Guest starring is Holly Robinson Peete as Tami Gaines, Jake Choi as J.D., Logan Pepper as Cooper and Peyton Meyer as Trip.

"Encourage, Discourage" was written by Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer, and directed by Randall Winston.