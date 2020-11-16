Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, December 2, 2020
The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.
"Kids These Days"- Katie pushes Anna-Kat and Franklin (Evan O'Toole) to take a risk and try an activity outside their comfort zone in order to create new content for her mommy vlog. Meanwhile, Oliver is convinced taking performance-enhancing drugs will help him ace his SATs. And after bonding with her TA over an art exhibit, Taylor begins to wonder if Trip (Peyton Meyer) is the right guy for her on the winter finale of "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Kids These Days" was written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Randall Winston.
"American Housewife" is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. "American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads"). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Kids These Days" was written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Randall Winston.
"American Housewife" is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. "American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads"). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 30, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG on ABC - Monday, November 30, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS on FOX - Saturday, November 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Thursday, November 26, 2020