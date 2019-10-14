Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, November 1, 2019
"Girls' Night Out" - With Katie's 40th birthday fast approaching, her self-esteem starts to wane. So Greg encourages her to go out and enjoy a night on the town with the girls, even suggesting she leave her wedding ring behind for a night of faux-single, silly fun. Meanwhile, Angela receives devastating news that will turn Doris' life upside down. While Katie is away, Greg enlists the kids' help to create a birthday present that is a heartfelt reminder of how much she is loved, on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, NOV. 1 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Sarunas J. Jackson guest stars as Malcolm Smith.
"Girls' Night Out" was written by Michael Hobert and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
