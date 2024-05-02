Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Des Moines Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you "Wanna be Startin' Something," then check out Des Moines Performing Arts; not only did they recently announce their 2024/2025 season, but they are not stopping there. This week, they are bringing the hottest show of the 2021/2022 Broadway Season. "MJ: The Musical" opened to a packed house on Tuesday night. From the moment the show started, the buzz continued growing, and there was an immediate standing ovation at the end of the show. What was the buzz about?

'MJ: The Musical' takes us on a journey through the life and career of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The show begins with the cast members slowly making their way onto the stage, accompanied by a countdown to Michael. The script, crafted by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, beautifully weaves a tale of the making of the Dangerous Tour, an artist's aspirations, and the challenges faced during their artistic journey. As the show unfolds, we're treated to a medley of Michael Jackson's most beloved songs, adding to the emotional depth of the performance.

Visually, 'MJ: The Musical' is stunning to watch. Part of that comes from the vision of director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, who recreates some of Jackson's iconic moves and highlights some of Jackson's influences. The top of Act 2 taps into some of those dance influences, and it's amazing to see how each of his influences go into making some of Jackson's iconic moves. But the stunning visuals don't stop there. Costumer Paul Tazewell has been able to recreate many of Jackson's most iconic looks. We get to see Derek McLane's set, which seamlessly takes the audience on a journey between the rehearsal studio and Jackon's past, but also, at times, we break into Jackson's imagination. The lighting of Natasha Katz enhances all this and gives the show the feel we could be at a stop on the Dangerous Tour.

Looking at the program, I was amazed to see the incredible talent and versatility of each ensemble member. They take on multiple roles during the show, with some juggling 3-4 characters through the evening. What made it so impressive is that unless you read the cast list, you wouldn't know, as each character had its own unique set of characteristics. One of my favorites was Devin Bowles, who played the dual roles of Rob and Joseph Jackson. As he seamlessly transitioned from scene to scene, character to character, in a matter of seconds, it was a thrill to watch.

One of the ways' MJ: The Musical' captivates the audience is through the portrayal of the character of Michael Jackson. We start at the top of the show, meeting MJ, played by Roman Banks, who is our main Michael Jackson throughout the show. From the top, he captures Michael's iconic movies and vocalizations. We also get to see Brandon Lee Harris as Michael, who gives us Jackson in his early adult years as he is trying to break out on his own as an artist. I need to give a special shout-out to Bane Griffith, who played Young Michael, and Bryce A. Holmes, who played Little Marlon. The energy in the room was raised whenever they came onstage as they gave electrifying performances.

In the few days it's played in Des Moines, MJ has proven to be one of the hottest shows of the 23/24 season at Des Moines Performing Arts. The packed houses, the stunning visuals, and the phenomenal cast make this a show you won't want to miss. Remember, 'MJ: The Musical' plays a limited run through May 5. To ensure you don't miss out on this incredible experience, find out more or purchase your tickets now at https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/mj-the-musical/.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

