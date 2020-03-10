Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, March 16, 2020
"The Tale of Three Arraignments" - Lola and Mark find themselves in trouble for pushing their bosses too hard in their pursuit of justice and fair play. As punishment, Lola is assigned to arraignment court for the week, while Mark is bumped down to the Charge Evaluation Unit.
Also, their best friend from law school, powerhouse attorney Rachel Audubon (Ryan Michelle Bathe), is there to witness it all, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.
Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
