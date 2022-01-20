Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The episode airs from 9:00-9:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, January 25, 2022 After a negative teacher review, Janine gets a confidence boost when a student gets transferred from Melissa's class into hers, but it turns out the student proves to be too much to handle. While trying to forge a friendship with an uninterested Gregory, it is REVEALED that Jacob is constantly getting roasted by his students. The two bond after Gregory unintentionally gives Jacob the idea to incorporate the roasts in an educational way.

"Student Transfer" was written by Brittani Nichols and directed by Randall Einhorn.

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, January 25, 2022
