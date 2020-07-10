Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

In 1999, authorities arrested 19-year-old former high school basketball state champion and star football player Julius Jones, days after a businessman in a predominantly white suburb of Oklahoma City was shot and killed. Prior to the murder, Jones was a student at the University of Oklahoma on a partial academic scholarship with dreams of joining the basketball team. Now, 21 years later, a two-hour "20/20" reports on the crime, trial and a key piece of evidence that authorities recently tested for DNA. The program features an interview with Jones from death row, who tells his version of events, claiming that he is innocent, and his lawyers' claims that systemic racism influenced his conviction. "20/20" also reports on the celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West and NBA players Russell Westbrook, Trae Young and Blake Griffin, who support Jones' quest for clemency. "The Last Defense: Julius Jones - A Special Edition of 20/20" airs Tuesday, July 14 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.





The two-hour "20/20" on Julius Jones is an abridged version of Viola Davis' and Julius Tennon's documentary series, "The Last Defense."







"The Last Defense" is executive produced by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang for JuVee Productions; Christine Connor for XCON Productions; Vanessa Potkin and Aida Leisenring for Lincoln Square Productions; and Lee Beckett for ABC News Longform.

