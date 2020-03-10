Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, March 13, 2020
When kidnappers abducted a small business owner and his roommate from their Southern California home, they tortured the businessman and drove both victims to the desert, mistakenly believing the man had $1 million buried there. Eight years later, Cortney Shegerian, the now ex-wife of the kidnapping mastermind Hossein Nayeri, opens up exclusively to "20/20."
Shegerian reveals details of their complicated relationship as well as a daring plan hatched by authorities in which she served as the bait, luring Nayeri to a place where authorities could capture him. ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman sat down for the first national network interview with Nayeri, currently in jail awaiting sentencing for kidnapping and torture.
The two-hour program features an interview with Matt Murphy, former Senior Deputy District Attorney for Orange County and current ABC News consultant, who made it his mission while prosecutor on the case to catch Nayeri and put him behind bars. Murphy discusses Nayeri's shady past; the bizarre twists in the case; the dramatic details of how he went head-to-head with Nayeri at trial; and reveals why an elaborate prison escape, caught on a smuggled cell phone camera, caused both him and Shegerian to fear for their lives. "20/20" also includes exclusive interviews with Mary Barnes, one of Nayeri's kidnapping victims, and Beth Burbage, the jury foreperson in Nayeri's trial. ABC News' "20/20" airs Friday, March 13 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
