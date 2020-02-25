Scoop: Coming Up on a MODERN FAMILY Marathon Episode on ABC - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

"Connection Lost" - Claire's computer becomes the HUB of all the family's activities when she gets stuck at the airport and is desperate to reach Haley after a big fight. After FaceTiming with Phil and the rest of THE FAMILY to help track her down, Claire quickly turns to online snooping which inevitably becomes disturbing real quick and everyone gets sucked into the online drama on the series' special "Modern Marathon," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/25/15)

Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

"Connection Lost" was written by Steven Levitan and Megan Ganz, and directed by Steven Levitan.





