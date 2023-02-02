Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Finale of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, February 9, 2023

Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Finale of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, February 9, 2023 The final three chefs are to create their own menus for Hell's Kitchen, with each round of dishes judged by five incredible world-renowned chefs where one will be eliminated. Then, the previously eliminated contestants return to help the final two as they go head-to-head for the last time in Hell's Kitchen.

Only one chef will earn THE HEAD Chef position at HELL'S KITCHEN in Atlantic City, the $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted title in the all-new, two-hour "A Finale for the Ages, Part 1/A Finale for the Ages, Part 2" season finale of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.

The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



